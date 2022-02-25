SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post $345.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.40 million and the highest is $414.70 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of SunPower by 78.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SPWR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 4,018,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

