SUN Market Cap Tops $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06835330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,872.67 or 0.99955138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047705 BTC.

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

