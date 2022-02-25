Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Summer Infant makes up about 4.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 36.17% of Summer Infant worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

