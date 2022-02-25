Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

