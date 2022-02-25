Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Down 5.2%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.90. 24,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 641,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.