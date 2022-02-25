Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,596 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Amundi bought a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at $15,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stride by 60.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 80.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after buying an additional 300,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Stride by 431.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.39. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

