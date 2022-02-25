Streamit Coin Price Hits $0.0035 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $47,943.12 and approximately $13.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

