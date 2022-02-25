Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at Cross Research

Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $339,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

