STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

