StockNews.com Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to “Strong-Buy”

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
SB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 1,364,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44.
About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.