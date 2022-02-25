StockNews.com Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to “Strong-Buy”

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 1,364,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

