StockNews.com Upgrades Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) to “Sell”

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Freshworks alerts:

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.