StockNews.com Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 1,644,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.