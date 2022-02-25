StockNews.com Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
NDLS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 1,644,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
