StockNews.com Downgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $392.82 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.