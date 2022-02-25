StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tuniu by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

