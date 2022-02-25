StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.