StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.13.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.