StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.