StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

