Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target to CHF 54

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUFRY. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dufry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

DUFRY stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

