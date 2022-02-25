Steven R. Downing Sells 58,937 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gentex stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

