Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Steven Madden has decreased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,848. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
