Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Steven Madden has decreased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,848. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.