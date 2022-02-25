stETH 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

