Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $9.81. Stem shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 189,821 shares traded.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,124,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

