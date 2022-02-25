Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $25.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 154.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE:STEM opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Stem has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $37.79.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $1,706,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $25,695,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

