Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.06.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.43. 331,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,409. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$23.73 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

