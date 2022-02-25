Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 44,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,876,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

