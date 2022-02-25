Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.46.
Stantec stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
