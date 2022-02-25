Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 690

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

