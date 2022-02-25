Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 690

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.73.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

