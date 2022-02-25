Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Down 1.6%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

