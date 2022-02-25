Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor Sells 6,557 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SQSP opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

