Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

