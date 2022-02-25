Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 33.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $8,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 48.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

