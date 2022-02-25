Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

