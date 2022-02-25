Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 32,860 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UDR by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

NYSE UDR opened at $54.32 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 271.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

