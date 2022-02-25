Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $12,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 142.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,332,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 783,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

