Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 724.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,316 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 34.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 459.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 834,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.84 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

