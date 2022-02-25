Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,634,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.00. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.32.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Square stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

