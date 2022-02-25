Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

