Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,728,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

