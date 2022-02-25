Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

