Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $8.26. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 25,314 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.