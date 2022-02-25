Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $8.26. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 25,314 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.19%.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
