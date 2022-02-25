Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

