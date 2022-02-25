SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $43,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.