SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 234.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 237,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

