SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.79. The company had a trading volume of 283,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $305.68 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

