SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Down 1.6%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 4,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 95.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $179,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

