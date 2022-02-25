SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPTN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

