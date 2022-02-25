Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.