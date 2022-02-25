Snowball (SNOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,432.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $21,432.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,506,521 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,660 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

