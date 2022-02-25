Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $151.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.30 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $109.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $545.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $721.51 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $752.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,054 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

