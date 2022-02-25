SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

CWYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CWYUF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

